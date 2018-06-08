Vicente Guaita: Crystal Palace sign Getafe goalkeeper on three-year deal

Vicente Guaita made 33 La Liga appearances for Getafe during the 2017-18 season

Crystal Palace say they have signed "one of La Liga's best goalkeepers" after confirming the free transfer of Vicente Guaita from Getafe.

Guaita, 31, will join the Eagles on a three-year deal on 1 July when his contract with Getafe expires.

The Spaniard kept 12 clean sheets last season to help Getafe to an eighth-place La Liga finish.

"We are pleased that we beat off the competition for his signature," said chairman Steve Parish.

"We very much look forward to Vicente joining in pre-season training and helping us push on in the Premier League."

Guaita becomes Palace manager Roy Hodgson's first summer signing.

