Vicente Guaita: Crystal Palace sign Getafe goalkeeper on three-year deal
-
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace say they have signed "one of La Liga's best goalkeepers" after confirming the free transfer of Vicente Guaita from Getafe.
Guaita, 31, will join the Eagles on a three-year deal on 1 July when his contract with Getafe expires.
The Spaniard kept 12 clean sheets last season to help Getafe to an eighth-place La Liga finish.
"We are pleased that we beat off the competition for his signature," said chairman Steve Parish.
"We very much look forward to Vicente joining in pre-season training and helping us push on in the Premier League."
Guaita becomes Palace manager Roy Hodgson's first summer signing.
