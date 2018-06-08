Lizzie Durack: Chelsea Women sign Everton goalkeeper

Australia-born Lizzie Durack has represented England at various age-group levels and has one full cap

Chelsea Women have signed goalkeeper Lizzie Durack from Everton.

The 24-year-old will compete for the number one spot with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl and England's Carly Telford.

Durack, who has also played in the USA and Australia, where she was born, said the move was "unbelievably exciting".

"For a while now, Chelsea have been a team everyone in the country and in Europe has really looked up to, so to have the opportunity to be a part of that is so awesome," she said.

Durack has represented England at several different age groups and has one cap for the senior team.