Niall Canavan: Plymouth Argyle sign defender after Rochdale release

Niall Canavan won seven caps for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Plymouth Argyle have signed centre-back Niall Canavan after he was released by fellow League One side Rochdale.

The 27-year-old started his career at Scunthorpe, where he played 173 times before joining Dale in 2016.

Canavan was limited to six appearances last season after having ankle surgery in November. The length of his deal at Home Park has not been disclosed.

He is the Pilgrims' second summer signing after midfielder Conor Grant joined from Everton on Thursday.

