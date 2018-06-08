Swansea reject Alfie Mawson and Lukasz Fabianski bids from West Ham

Goalkeeper (L) Lukasz Fabianski and defender Alfie Mawson (R) were two of Swansea's top performers last season

Swansea City have turned down bids from West Ham United for defender Alfie Mawson and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Poland keeper Fabianski has told Swansea he wants to leave following their Premier League relegation.

Swansea had been braced for interest in the 33-year-old as well as Mawson, 24, who was a West Ham target in January.

But Swansea have dismissed the bids, adamant they will not let the pair go cheaply despite their drop into the Championship.

The size of West Ham's bids are unknown but are clearly below Swansea's valuation of both players.

Graham Potter is set to be confirmed as the new Swansea manager after agreeing personal terms last week and compensation being agreed with Swedish side Ostersunds FK, and Swansea will refrain from making decisions on their squad until his arrival.

Centre-back Mawson is currently recovering after knee surgery, but has reportedly interested several clubs following his performances for Swansea.

A £5m buy from Barnsley in August 2016, Mawson was called up to the England squad for the first time for last March's friendly with the Netherlands, but he is yet to win his first cap.

With fellow young English centre-backs Harry Maguire and Michael Keane moving clubs last summer in deals worth £17m and £30m respectively, Swansea will seek a sizeable fee before considering selling Mawson.

Fabianski, who was named Swansea supporters' player of the year, has one year remaining on his contract and is currently with the Poland squad preparing for the World Cup.

No 'fire sale'

Wilfried Bony scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Swans last season

Swansea are ready to adopt the same stance for other players in the face of expected interest in key men.

The club will be aware of the need to adapt their finances as they prepare for a drop in revenue after relegation.

Swansea have said they would be prepared to listen to offers for striker Wilfried Bony. The striker, 29, is among Swansea's top earners and has been linked to possible moves abroad.

The Welsh club are also expecting to hold discussions with Sevilla over a permanent move for midfielder Roque Mesa, who played for the La Liga side on loan last season, but are in no need of a 'fire sale' despite their drop.