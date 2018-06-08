BBC Sport - Derry must have right attitude - Shiels
Derry must have right attitude - Shiels
- From the section Irish
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels hopes his team can overcome Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night after a run of five defeats in their last six Premier Division games.
The Candystripes have a good recent record against Bohs, including two victories over the Dubliners this season.
Derry sit fourth in the standings and nine points clear of Bohemians.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired