Derry must have right attitude - Shiels

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels hopes his team can overcome Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night after a run of five defeats in their last six Premier Division games.

The Candystripes have a good recent record against Bohs, including two victories over the Dubliners this season.

Derry sit fourth in the standings and nine points clear of Bohemians.

