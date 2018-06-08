Ghanaian Sarfo guilty of rape in Sweden

Ghanaian Kingsley Sarfo will be deported after he served his prison sentence

Ghanaian footballer Kingsley Sarfo has been found guilty of the statutory rape of a minor in Sweden and sentenced to two years and eight months in jail,

Once the 23-year-old has completed his prison term he will deported from Sweden he has also been ordered to pay just over US $17,000 in damages.

The Malmo district court found guilty on two counts on Friday.

Sarfo's lawyer Mikael Sundman told a local newspaper that they are planning to appeal.

Sarfo, who plays for champion club Malmo FF, has been in custody since February for the offences that are said to have taken place in September 2016 and June last year.

His club posted a short statement on its website saying that it will address the issue when its board meets next week.