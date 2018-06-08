Togo's Toulon U-20 exploits overshadowed by vanishing player

Nani Pascal Amekpo was given permission to return to Togo to sit university exams

Togo's first ever appearance at the Toulon International Under-20 tournament has been overshadowed by the disappearance of a player.

French and Togolese authorities are trying to trace Nani Pascal Amekpo who vanished during the event.

Amekpo was given permission to return to Togo to sit university exams but did not arrive back in Lome.

"We have not heard from him and his parents are also saying the same thing." Augustin Amegan, the Togo Football Federation's (FTF) head of communication said.

"All the players who came from Lome to take part in this tournament have one-month visa and the delegation will go back home on 8 June.

"Nowadays, it is very easy to trace somebody wherever they are hidden. So we hope that all will be done to trace him.

"We are also relying on his good faith because he risks living in misery if he decides to stay in France illegally."

Amekpo, who plays for top-flight side Espoir in Togo, was due to fly from Marseille to Lome via Paris, which is where he disappeared.

The FTF are now concerned that the incident will affect the chances of Togolese teams being invited to play at future international football tournaments in Europe.

"For sure, everything will be done so that his regrettable behaviour will not spoil the chances of young talented players who are vying to play at such international competitions in the future," Amegan said.

"Things will also be done to preserve the chances of other Togolese players who may want to join clubs in Europe as we are now about to enter the transfer period."

Togo failed to progress from the group stages of the Toulon tournament after earning a 1-1 draw against Scotland, a 2-1 win over South Korea before losing 2-0 to hosts France.

They finished their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Japan on 7 June in the play-off for seventh place.