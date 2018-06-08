BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales to 'pounce' crucial game venue on England

Wales to 'pounce' game venue on England

  • From the section Welsh

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford says England face a surprise venue for their World Cup qualifier in Wales.

They beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 at Liberty Stadium and switch to Newport Stadium on Tuesday, 12 June to host Russia.

Phil Neville's England visit Wales in what could be a crucial game in August.

Top videos

Video

Wales to 'pounce' game venue on England

  • From the section Welsh
Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Video

Under surveillance in World Cup Russia

  • From the section News
Video

African referees filmed taking cash

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired