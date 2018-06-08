Scottish Gossip: Stubbs, St Mirren, Miller, Aberdeen, Larsson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alan Stubbs is expected to be announced as St Mirren's new manager. (Times - subscription required)

The former Hibernian head coach, 46, has asked for time to consider the Buddies' offer to become their new boss. (Sun)

St Mirren have whittled down their shortlist to four candidates with Stubbs the frontrunner to land the role ahead of Gary Caldwell, Oran Kearney and Jim McIntyre. (Herald - subscription required)

Stubbs could be appointed in Paisley as early as Friday. (Daily Mail)

Former Rotherham United boss Stubbs could return to management with St Mirren

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to persuade forward Kenny Miller, 38, to join the Dons on a one-year deal. (Daily Record)

Miller, out of contract after most recently being at Rangers, has held talks with McInnes while Dundee, Motherwell and the striker's first club Hibernian are also keen on Miller. (Sun)

Livingston have been unsuccessful in an attempt to appoint former Celtic, Barcelona and Sweden striker Henrik Larsson, 46, as their new manager. (Daily Record)

Larsson has managed three teams in his homeland

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria, 20, believes his loan move to Rangers will enhance his ambition of becoming a first-team regular at Anfield. (Scotsman)

Supporters group Club 1872 hope to have further talks with Rangers about having a fan representative on the Ibrox board. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee United chairman Mike Martin says all new signings at the Scottish Championship club must live within 25 miles of Dundee. (Sun)

Scotland have fallen eight places to 42 in the latest Fifa world rankings following the recent defeats by Peru and Mexico. (Daily Record)

GOLF GOSSIP

American Rickie Fowler is to play next month's Scottish Open at Gullane, having won the event at the same venue in 2015. (Scotsman)