Scotland Women 2-1 Belarus Women: Erin Cuthbert a 'born winner' - Shelley Kerr

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert scores her second goal against Belarus
Erin Cuthbert has scored three goals in the last two games for Scotland

Scotland Women's coach Shelley Kerr hailed the impact of "born winner" Erin Cuthbert after the Chelsea striker's brace secured victory over Belarus.

The Scots fell behind against the run of play, but those goals kept their World Cup qualifying hopes on track.

"She plays without any fear; she is exciting, direct, got an eye for goal. She was outstanding," Kerr said.

"Even though she is quite small, she is aggressive and she's a born winner and she was a match-winner for us tonight."

Despite her praise for Cuthbert, Kerr admitted her frustration at not securing a more emphatic victory given Scotland's dominance and the chances they created as they repeated the scoreline achieved in Belarus in October.

"In an ideal world, we could have scored seven or eight tonight," she told BBC Scotland.

"It was a similar type of game to the away match. I thought we played some good stuff, but we need to make sure we have more of an end product because you end up putting pressure on yourselves, especially after conceding a goal like that.

"Their goalkeeper has played really well again and they have defended well, but we need to make sure we do better with the timing of runs and our balls across goal.

"We didn't have many cut-backs until Fiona [Brown] came on and we had that directness which produced the second goal.

Belarus' Elvira Urazaeva and Scotland's Fiona Brown
Rosengard forward Fiona Brown (right) was praised for her role as a substitute

"We had practised that all week and it is something we need to improve on, because we created that many chances and only scored two goals.

"But I'm delighted with the the three points and we need to recover well now before a big game against Poland."

The squad will have a day off on Friday before returning to camp on Saturday to prepare for Tuesday's qualifier in Kielce.

Scotland move to within three points of Group Two leaders Switzerland, who travel to Belarus on Tuesday.

Kerr said that Claire Emslie, who had to be replaced at half-time after a heavy knock, will need to be assessed but that captain Rachel Corsie - also the victim of a hefty challenge - "will be fine".

Cuthbert believes Scotland have "set themselves up perfectly" for their task in Poland after a "special night" for her personally.

"I don't think we deserved to be behind, but we came here for the three points and we actually played pretty well," the 19-year-old said.

"I don't think the scoreline reflected that, but it sets us up well for the game out in Poland now."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th June 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women642040414
2England Women54101701713
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom6105314-113
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women5401123912
3Poland Women521210827
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women6105412-83

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women54101501513
2R. of Ireland Wom531163310
3Norway Women4301133109
4N Ireland Wom5104417-133
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women55001811715
2Denmark Women430111479
3Ukraine Women42115237
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women7025419-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women6204916-76
5Faroe Islands Women6006041-410

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women66001521318
2Belgium Women53111851310
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women66001711618
2Austria Women52127617
3Finland Women42115237
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women7016017-171
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired