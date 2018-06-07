BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales 'are on a roll' - Jayne Ludlow
Wales 'are on a roll' - manager Ludlow
- From the section Wales
Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says her players "are on a roll" after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 in Women's World Cup qualifying.
Two more wins against Russia and England would earn Wales a place at the 2019 finals in France.
