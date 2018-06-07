BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Gary Lineker - If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini
If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker
Match of the Day host Gary Lineker makes a bold promise to CBBC's Nikki Lilly if England win the World Cup.
Watch When Nikki Lilly meets... Gary Lineker on iPlayer from 10:00 BST on Friday 8 June.
