Richard Scudamore: Premier League chief to stand down by end of 2018

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore is to stand down by the end of 2018 after nearly 20 years as the head of the organisation.

Scudamore was appointed in November 1999 and has overseen a period of sustained growth, with the league's last UK broadcast deal worth £5.14bn.

"It's an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long; it is too much fun to be called a job," said the 58-year-old.

"Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish."

Scudamore was a senior executive at the Thomson newspaper group before moving into football in 1997, when he became chief executive of the Football League.

Two years later he moved to the Premier League, which at the time had UK TV rights valued at about £670m.

"This past 20 years would not have been possible without the continuing support and encouragement of the clubs and the unstinting efforts of my colleagues at the Premier League," Scudamore added.

"We could not have achieved so much without the enormous commitment of broadcast and commercial partners across the world. That number will run into hundreds. They have all contributed to our story and I would like to thank them enormously."

