Dale Bennett: Sutton United sign ex-Forest Green defender on two-year deal

Dale Bennett was part of Forest Green's side that won promotion from the National League in 2017

Right-back Dale Bennett has agreed to join National League side Sutton United on a two-year deal.

Bennett, 28, left League Two Forest Green Rovers by mutual consent in April after five years at the club.

He made more than 200 appearances for Rovers, including 39 in their first League Two campaign last season.

"I had a number of offers to consider, but I decided this was absolutely the right club for me and my family at this stage of my life," Bennett said.

