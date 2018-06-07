Matt Beard: West Ham Ladies name ex-Liverpool & Chelsea boss as head coach

Matt Beard
Matt Beard won two top-flight league titles at Liverpool and led the club to their first ever Women's Champions League campaign

West Ham Ladies have named ex-Chelsea and Liverpool manager Matt Beard as their head coach prior to their first season as a Women's Super League club.

The top flight of the women's domestic league will increase to 11 sides for the 2018-19 season, with West Ham stepping up from tier three.

"I've been really impressed with the set-up and the ambition of the football club," he told the club's website.

"I can tell the club matches my ambition."

Beard, 40, led Liverpool to the 2013 and 2014 Women's Super League One titles and has been manager of Boston Breakers since moving to the USA in 2016.

