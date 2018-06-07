Warrenpoint Town: Simon Kelly joins as player-coach

Kelly joined Glenavon in December 2014

Warrenpoint Town have recruited former Glenavon defender Simon Kelly as a player-coach for next season.

Kelly, 33, will form part of Stephen McDonnell's coaching staff while also providing defensive cover for the Premiership club.

The centre-half is a former team-mate of McDonnell's at Dundalk and also had a spell at Ballymena United.

Teenage midfielder Matthew Lynch has also agreed to make the move to Milltown from Linfield.

"I am delighted to agree terms to take Simon Kelly in as a player-coach," said McDonnell.

"He will offer huge experience to the group in a playing and coaching capacity.

"Simon and I have played together previously at Dundalk FC and more recently enjoyed success whilst we were the coaching staff at [Leinster Senior League club] Quay Celtic FC. I look forward to working alongside him again."

Lynch, 19, joined Linfield from Glenavon in 2016 but he did not make any senior appearances for the Blues.