BBC Sport - Prince William's praise for Danny Rose on England visit
Prince William's praise for Rose on England visit
- From the section World Cup
FA president Prince William has praised Danny Rose for opening up about dealing with depression. The Duke of Cambridge met with the England squad before the team depart for the World Cup in Russia.
