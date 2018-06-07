St Mirren offer Alan Stubbs job as manager

Stubbs has been working as a media pundit since leaving Rotherham in October 2016

St Mirren have offered former Hibernian and Rotherham boss Alan Stubbs the chance to be their new manager.

The former Everton and Celtic defender, 46, is the club's preferred candidate after also interviewing Gary Caldwell, Jim McIntyre and Oran Kearney.

Stubbs, who led Hibs to a first Scottish Cup win in 114 years, has been out of management since October 2016.

He would succeed Jack Ross, who left for Sunderland after guiding Saints back to the Scottish Premiership.

The Buddies have made an offer to Stubbs, and if accepted, the club expect to make an announcement on Friday.