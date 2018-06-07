Colchester United sign Ethan Ross from West Brom and Aaron Collins from Wolves

Ethan Ross
Ethan Ross has previously had loan spells at non-league Worcester City and Redditch United

Colchester United have signed West Brom goalkeeper Ethan Ross on a two-year deal and Wolves striker Aaron Collins on a season-long loan.

Ross, 21, was released by the Baggies at the end of the season having failed to make a competitive appearance.

Collins, who is also 21, had loan spells with Maidstone and Newport County last season.

Colchester finished 13th in the League Two table, 13 points outside the play-off places.

