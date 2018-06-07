BBC Sport - We'll come out fighting - NI skipper Callaghan
We'll come out fighting - NI skipper Callaghan
- From the section Women's Football
Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says her side will hope to make life difficult for the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifying encounter at Shamrock Park.
Callaghan hopes Northern Ireland can put in a strong showing, despite the European champions winning 7-0 in April's reverse fixture in Eindhoven.
The game will be live on the BBC Sport NI website from 19:00 BST.
