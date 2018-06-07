BBC Sport - We'll have to get tractors on the pitch - Wylie

Northern Ireland Women's manager Alfie Wylie jokes that he wishes there was an agricultural show ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday night.

The Netherlands travel to Shamrock Park as European champions, with Wylie acknowledging his side are big underdogs heading into the fixture.

Wylie's side lost 7-0 in the Netherlands in April, with the game in Portadown live on the BBC Sport NI website from 19:30 BST.

