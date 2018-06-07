Welsh football pre-season guide

Swansea City start the 2018-19 campaign in the Championship after losing their Premier League status

Last season was one of glory for Cardiff City, despair for Swansea City and a case of promising starts squandered for Newport County and Wrexham.

With preparations for the 2018-19 campaign already underway, here is BBC Wales Sport's guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.

Friday 29 June

Lex XI v Wrexham, Stansty Park, (19:00 BST)

Saturday 7 July

Airbus UK Broughton v Wrexham, The Airfield, (15:00 BST)

Wednesday 11 July

Newport County v Bristol City, Venue either Rodney Parade or Spytty Park, (19:30 BST)

Yeovil v Swansea City, Huish Park (19:45 BST)

Louletano DC v Wrexham, Estádio Algarve, (19:00 BST)

Friday 13 July

Taffs Well FC v Cardiff City, Rhiw'r Ddar (19:00 BST)

Undy FC v Newport County, The Causeway (19:00 BST)

Saturday 14 July

Chippenham Town v Newport County, Hardenhuish Park (15:00 BST)

Sunday 15 July

Truro City v Cardiff City U23, Treyew Road (14:00 BST).

Monday 16 July

Tavistock AFC v Cardiff City, Langsford Park (19:00 BST)

Tuesday 17 July

AFC St Austell v Cardiff City U23, Poltair Park (19:00 BST)

Bangor City v Wrexham, Nantporth, (19:45 BST)

Wednesday 18 July

Bodmin Town v Cardiff City, Priory Park (19:00 BST)

Penybont v Newport County, Kymco Stadium, (19:00 BST)

Thursday 19 July

Porthleven FC v Cardiff City U23, Gala Parc (19:00 BST)

Friday 20 July

Torquay United v Cardiff City, Plainmoor (19:00 BST)

Saturday 21 July

Liskeard Athletic v Cardiff City U23, Lux Park (14:00 BST)

Hereford v Newport County, Edgar Street (15:00 BST)

AFC Telford Utd v Wrexham, The New Bucks Head (15:00 BST)

Tuesday 24 July

Macclesfield Town v Wrexham, Moss Rose, (19:30 BST)

Wednesday 25th July

Rotherham United v Cardiff City, New York Stadium (19:45 BST)

Saturday 28th July

Burton Albion v Cardiff City, Pirelli Stadium (14:00 BST)