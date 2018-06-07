Welsh football pre-season guide
Last season was one of glory for Cardiff City, despair for Swansea City and a case of promising starts squandered for Newport County and Wrexham.
With preparations for the 2018-19 campaign already underway, here is BBC Wales Sport's guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.
Friday 29 June
Lex XI v Wrexham, Stansty Park, (19:00 BST)
Saturday 7 July
Airbus UK Broughton v Wrexham, The Airfield, (15:00 BST)
Wednesday 11 July
Newport County v Bristol City, Venue either Rodney Parade or Spytty Park, (19:30 BST)
Yeovil v Swansea City, Huish Park (19:45 BST)
Louletano DC v Wrexham, Estádio Algarve, (19:00 BST)
Friday 13 July
Taffs Well FC v Cardiff City, Rhiw'r Ddar (19:00 BST)
Undy FC v Newport County, The Causeway (19:00 BST)
Saturday 14 July
Chippenham Town v Newport County, Hardenhuish Park (15:00 BST)
Sunday 15 July
Truro City v Cardiff City U23, Treyew Road (14:00 BST).
Monday 16 July
Tavistock AFC v Cardiff City, Langsford Park (19:00 BST)
Tuesday 17 July
AFC St Austell v Cardiff City U23, Poltair Park (19:00 BST)
Bangor City v Wrexham, Nantporth, (19:45 BST)
Wednesday 18 July
Bodmin Town v Cardiff City, Priory Park (19:00 BST)
Penybont v Newport County, Kymco Stadium, (19:00 BST)
Thursday 19 July
Porthleven FC v Cardiff City U23, Gala Parc (19:00 BST)
Friday 20 July
Torquay United v Cardiff City, Plainmoor (19:00 BST)
Saturday 21 July
Liskeard Athletic v Cardiff City U23, Lux Park (14:00 BST)
Hereford v Newport County, Edgar Street (15:00 BST)
AFC Telford Utd v Wrexham, The New Bucks Head (15:00 BST)
Tuesday 24 July
Macclesfield Town v Wrexham, Moss Rose, (19:30 BST)
Wednesday 25th July
Rotherham United v Cardiff City, New York Stadium (19:45 BST)
Saturday 28th July
Burton Albion v Cardiff City, Pirelli Stadium (14:00 BST)