Kevin Ellison and Alex Kenyon sign new Morecambe contracts

Alex Kenyon played 42 times for Morecambe last season

Morecambe winger Kevin Ellison and midfielder Alex Kenyon have signed new deals to keep them with the club for another season.

Veteran Ellison, 39, has been with the Shrimps since 2011 and has made 318 appearances for them.

Kenyon, 25, has made more than 150 appearances for the club since joining from Stockport County in 2013.

"They're both big players but big personalities as well and great people to have around," boss Jim Bentley said.