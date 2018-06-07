BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifier - NI v Netherlands

Women's World Cup qualifier - NI v Netherlands

Live coverage of Northern Ireland against Netherlands in the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier from Shamrock Park.

This is a live BBC Sport Stream starting at 19.15 BST

Available to UK users only.

