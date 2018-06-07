Tom Pearce: Leeds United full-back signs four-year deal

Tom Pearce
Tom Pearce is an England Under-21 international

Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce has signed a new four-year deal.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Elland Road side in March and went on to score one goal in five appearances.

The England Under-21 international, who would have been out of contract at the end of the month, is currently away with the national side at the Toulon Tournament.

Leeds finished 13th in the Championship in 2017-18, 15 points off the play-offs and are currently managerless.

