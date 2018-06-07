Sunderland sell Fabio Borini to AC Milan and release several others

Billy Jones joined Sunderland from West Brom in May 2014

Sunderland have released defenders Billy Jones and Marc Wilson and winger Kazenga Lua Lua after relegation.

Striker Fabio Borini, 27, will also join AC Milan and winger Jeremain Lens, 30, is moving to Besiktas permanently.

The pair spent the whole of last season on loan at each respective club.

Jones, 31, made 87 league appearances for the Black Cats, 30-year-old Wilson played 22 times in all competitions and Lua Lua, 27, made six substitute appearances after joining in January.

Sunderland finished bottom of the Championship in 2017-18, a season after being relegated from the Premier League.

New owner Stewart Donald, who has said they do not need to sell players contracted to the club, appointed new manager Jack Ross as Chris Coleman's successor last month.

Several players who were with the club in the top flight, including Jack Rodwell, Wahbi Khazri and Lamine Kone, remain at the Stadium of Light for the time being.

However, ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea, 37, agreed a deal to join Reading on Wednesday.