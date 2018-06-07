Gabriel Zakuani and Elliott List sign new two-year Gillingham contracts

Elliott List in action for Gillingham against Northampton.
Elliott List scored in Gillingham's final two fixtures of the 2017-18 season, against Bristol Rovers and Plymouth

Gabriel Zakuani and Elliott List have both signed new two-year contracts with League One club Gillingham.

Defender Zakuani, 32, joined the Gills in June 2017 and was a regular last season, starting 40 league games and making a total of 42 appearances in all competitions.

Midfielder List, 21, played a total of 28 times, with 18 of those appearances coming as a substitute.

The pair had agreed their new deals at the end of May.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired