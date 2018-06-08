BBC Sport - Argentina 2018 World Cup preview: Is this Lionel Messi's last chance to win it?
2018 World Cup preview: Argentina
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport takes an in-depth look at some of the issues facing the teams and nations competing in Russia.
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will turn 31 during the tournament, so will this be his last chance to win it?
READ MORE: Which players are going to the World Cup?
2018 Fifa World Cup: Team profiles
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired