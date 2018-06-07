BBC Sport - Saudi Arabia 2018 World Cup preview: Country is ready for Russia on and off the field
2018 World Cup preview: Saudi Arabia
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport takes an in-depth look at some of the issues facing the teams and the nations competing in Russia.
Saudi Arabia were the lowest-ranked team to qualify, but this football team has taken on added significance for its impact off the field.
READ MORE: Which players are going to the World Cup?
2018 Fifa World Cup: Team profiles
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired