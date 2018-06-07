Conor Grant: Plymouth Argyle sign Everton youngster

Conor Grant has played 82 first-team games for sides in the SPL and all three tiers of the EFL

Plymouth have signed Conor Grant, who has been released by Everton.

The 23-year-old midfielder was set to join the Pilgrims on loan in January, but the deal fell through as he had already played for two clubs during the first half of the season.

Grant, whose contract at Goodison Park expires this summer, spent the first half of last season on loan at Crewe.

He also played once for Everton's Under 21s in the EFL Trophy, making him ineligible to play for another side.

Argyle have not revealed the length of Grant's contract at Home Park.

He has also spent time on loan at, Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers and Motherwell.

