EFL clubs vote to end compulsory matchday programme publication

The Fleetwood Town programme for their FA Cup third-round tie against Leicester City in January

English Football League teams will no longer be obliged to print matchday programmes for every game after a vote at the league's annual general meeting.

In April the EFL said some clubs wanted the option not to print them because of declining sales and increased costs.

Programmes had been mandatory as a result of partnership and sponsorship agreements held by the EFL.

However, Championship, League One and League Two clubs can now make the decision on a match-by-match basis.

"There's so much news that people are accessing instantly through their phones now, I can see how it's a struggle at lower levels to keep the programmes fresh. It makes the economics of it tough," said Dr Alexander Jackson, collections officer at the National Football Museum.

"In future programmes will probably be accessed digitally so, in a sense, they won't go away, they'll mutate with technology."

The EFL will continue to produce programmes for all its major games, including the Carabao Cup final and all three play-off finals.