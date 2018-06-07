Premier League TV rights: Amazon to show 20 matches a season from 2019-2022

The current broadcast deal from 2016 to 2019 is worth £5.14bn to the Premier League clubs

Amazon will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years from 2019, after winning one of the final two broadcast packages.

The online streaming service has won the rights to show one round of midweek games and one round from a bank holiday.

The matches will be available to Amazon Prime's UK members.

The other unsold package of 20 matches was bought by BT Sport for £90m, taking their total to 52 games.

In February, Sky Sports paid £3.58bn for four packages, while BT Sport spent £295m on another package.

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore described Amazon as an "exciting new partner".

"Prime Video will be an excellent service on which fans can consume live Premier League football - including for the first time in the UK a full round of matches," he said.

What has Amazon got and how does it work?

Amazon have paid for two full rounds of fixtures a season - the first December midweek round and the festive Bank Holiday round.

It will be the first time a full round of Premier League fixtures will be broadcast in the UK.

In addition Prime members can watch weekly highlights of all Premier League games throughout the season.

Memberships costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month.

Amazon, which started as an online retailer, already broadcasts the US Open tennis, ATP World Tour Tennis events and NFL games.

Who has won what?

The Premier League's bid process this time around comprised 200 live matches a season, an increase from the 168 for which broadcasters bid in 2015.

The broadcasters bid on seven packages of fixtures - five of which contain 32 matches a season and two 20 matches.

Other changes for the 2019-2022 deal include eight individual games being shown live in a 'prime-time' Saturday night slot, three complete rounds of 10 midweek matches all shown live, and one set of bank holiday games.