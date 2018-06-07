Alex Penny: Peterborough United defender joins Hamilton Academical on a two-year deal

Alex Penny has signed a two-year deal with Hamilton

Hamilton Academical have signed defender Alex Penny from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

Penny joins on a two-year deal after leaving the English League One side.

The 21-year-old signed for Peterborough last summer on a three-year contract, but made just 11 appearances.

"Once Alex became available we knew there would be a lot of interest, so we're delighted to get it over the line," manager Martin Canning told the Hamilton website.

"Alex is quick, strong and has the athleticism to operate at centre back, full-back or wing back.

"He has experience of League One football in England and is of an age where we believe he can develop further here in the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton Accies."