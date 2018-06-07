Miles Welch-Hayes: Macclesfield Town sign Bath City defender

From the section

Miles Welch-Hayes (right) made one appearances for Oxford United, in August 2016

National League champions Macclesfield have signed defender Miles Welch-Hayes on a two-year contract from Bath City.

The 21-year-old left-back started his career at Oxford United and made the National League South team of the season for 2017-18.

He scored three goals in 28 starts for Bath, who came ninth in the sixth tier.

Welch-Hayes joins a Macclesfield side who are without a manager since John Askey left to join League One side Shrewsbury on 1 June.

