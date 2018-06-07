St Mirren hope to appoint a new manager by Friday

Both Alan Stubbs and Jim McIntyre have been interviewed for the vacant St Mirren manager role

St Mirren hope to announce their new manager within the next 24 hours, with the choice between Gary Caldwell, Alan Stubbs, Jim McIntyre and Oran Kearney.

Former Scotland defender Caldwell and Stubbs, who was last in charge of Rotherham, were interviewed on Tuesday.

McIntyre and Kearney met the promoted club's board on Wednesday.

Saints will formally make an offer to their preferred candidate on Thursday and hope to be in a position to have the new manager appointed on Friday.

Kearney's Coleraine were runners-up in Northern Ireland, while McIntyre was sacked by Ross County in September.

The Buddies are seeking a replacement for Jack Ross, who left to take charge of Sunderland.

Former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert had been linked with the post, while former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson ruled himself out of the running earlier this week.