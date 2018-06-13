World Cup 2018: Russia v Saudi Arabia

Sergei Ignashevich is set to become the oldest player to appear for Russia at a World Cup, aged 38 years and 335 days

TEAM NEWS

Russia have brought 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich out of international retirement because of a number of defensive injuries and he is expected to start.

Star man Aleksandr Kokorin misses this tournament with a knee injury so their most likely match-winner is striker Fedor Smolov.

Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi faces a selection dilemma up front.

Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and Muhannad Assiri both rotated in the warm-up friendlies.

AN INAUSPICIOUS OPENER?

The opening World Cup game features the two sides ranked the lowest in the competition. Partly due to a lack of competitive matches, tournament hosts Russia have slipped to 70th in Fifa's rankings, three places lower than Thursday's opponents.

The respective form of each side is befitting of their rank. Russia are without a win in seven matches, a run stretching back to October, while Saudi Arabia come into the game off the back of successive friendly losses to Italy, Peru and Germany.

Saudi Arabia cannot draw on a strong World Cup pedigree either. This is their first appearance since 2006 and in their last three tournaments they have lost seven and drawn two of their nine group games.

The World Cup hosts have never been beaten in the opening match. If Russia do lose then not only will they set a tournament first, but qualification for the last 16 would appear unlikely.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Russia are not a particularly good side, but then neither are Saudi Arabia, and I think home advantage will see them through this game.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Saudi Arabia won 4-2 at home in the only previous encounter, a friendly in October 1993.

Russia

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia have never reached the knockout stage of the World Cup in three attempts (1994, 2002, 2014). They have finished third in their group in each of those three tournaments.

France were the last World Cup hosts to win the trophy in 1998. South Africa, in 2010, are the only host nation to be knocked out in the group stage.

Russia are winless in their last five games at the World Cup (D2, L3). Their only two victories at the World Cup as an independent nation were against African teams (6-1 versus Cameroon in 1994 and 2-0 against Tunisia in 2002).

The hosts are currently on a seven-game winless streak and would equal their worst even run without a victory if they fail to win the opening match.

If he plays, Sergei Ignashevich will become the oldest player to represent Russia at a World Cup (38 years, 335 days), surpassing Lev Yashin's record of 36 years and 279 days.

Saudi Arabia