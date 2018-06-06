World Cup 2018: England's Danny Rose reveals depression diagnosis

Danny Rose joined Spurs from Leeds in 2007

England defender Danny Rose has revealed he has had depression, which he says was triggered by a combination of injury and family tragedy.

The Tottenham full-back, 27, made the admission in a frank interview with several national newspapers.

"It's no secret that I've been through a testing time at Tottenham this season," said Rose.

"It led to me seeing a psychologist and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about."

He added: "I haven't told my mum or my dad, and they are probably going to be really angry reading this, but I've kept it to myself until now."

Rose said the treatment of a knee injury sustained in January 2017 - which saw him sidelined for eight months - was the start of a period of personal turmoil.

"My uncle killed himself in the middle of my rehab, and that triggered the depression as well," Rose said.

"Off the field there have been other incidents: back home in August my mum was racially abused in Doncaster. She was very angry and upset about it, and then someone came to the house and nearly shot my brother in the face - a gun was fired at my house.

"England has been my salvation and I can't thank the manager and the medical staff enough. It was really hard, and being referred to a doctor and psychologist by the Spurs club doctor helped me massively to cope."

Rose said having to undergo surgery on his injured knee, having initially been told it was not necessary, only added to his frustration.

"I was getting very angry, very easily," he said. "I didn't want to go into football, I didn't want to do my rehab.

"It all stemmed from my injury when I was advised I didn't need an operation. I don't know how many tablets I took to try and get fit for Tottenham, how many injections I took trying to get fit for Tottenham. I had cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections trying to be fit for my club.

"I had to have an operation four months down the line - after all that football I missed, when the team was flying and I was playing really well, the team were playing really well.

"I'm not saying I've had worse treatment than anybody else. That's football. But it was difficult - that was the start of it."

