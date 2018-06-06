Toulon Tournament: England U21s beat Scotland 3-1 to reach final

Edward Nketiah's second goal for England clinched victory against Scotland

England Under-21s came from behind to beat Scotland with three second-half goals and book a Toulon Tournament final with Mexico on Saturday.

Arsenal forward Edward Nketiah stole the show, providing the cross for Everton's Callum Connolly to tap home before adding two goals of his own.

The first saw him beat two men and thump in a curling effort, before firing home after another weaving run.

Celtic's Michael Johnston put Scotland ahead with a stunning solo goal.

The 19-year-old striker dribbled past two England players before surging clear of Jonjoe Kenny and clipping a left-foot shot past England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Michael Johnston celebrates scoring for Scotland, but their joy was short-lived

But Scotland's hopes suffered a setback a minute into the second half with Connolly's equaliser and once Nketiah had put England ahead, the defending champions went on to win comfortably.

They will target a third successive victory in the tournament in Saturday's final (18:30 BST) against Mexico, who beat Turkey 3-1 in the other semi-final.

Scotland, who lost to England at the same stage a year ago, will face the Turks in the third-place play-off on Saturday, kicking off at 16:00 BST.