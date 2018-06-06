BBC Sport - Foyle Cup: Republic defender Duffy launches 2018 Foyle Cup

Republic's Duffy launches 2018 Foyle Cup

  • From the section Irish

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy returns to his home city to launch this year's Foyle Cup youth tournament.

Duffy played in the Foyle Cup from U12 to U16 level and is now with Brighton in the Premier League.

There will be a record 400 teams taking part in the 16-21 July action and the tournament is also expected to provide an economic boost for the area.

Top videos

Video

Republic's Duffy launches 2018 Foyle Cup

  • From the section Irish
Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

England players must believe - Walker

Video

World title fights will come - Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Video

Curry sets NBA finals 3-pointer record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired