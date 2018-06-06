Pascal Gross: Brighton midfielder signs contract extension

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross
Gross scored seven goals in his first season with Brighton

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has signed a contract extension with the club until the summer of 2022.

The German was vital in the Seagulls' Premier League survival, playing in all 38 games, scoring seven and providing eight assists as they finished 15th.

"It is a very special day for me," Gross told Brighton's website. "I am happy to commit my future.

"I thought last season was very good for the team - we achieved our big aim of staying in the league."

Gross was Brighton's first signing when they achieved promotion to the top flight in 2017, joining from Bundesliga side Ingolstadt 04.

