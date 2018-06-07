BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: France 98

World Cup Catch-Up: France 98

BBC Sport looks back at the best moments from the 1998 World Cup in France.

The 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia will be live across the BBC from 14 June

WATCH MORE: World Cup Catch-Up: Italia '90

WATCH MORE: BBC Sport's World Cup countdown

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France 98

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

Under surveillance in World Cup Russia

  • From the section News
Video

African referees filmed taking cash

  • From the section News
Audio

Why are there no women on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes?

Video

England ready for Blind Football World Championships

Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

England players must believe - Walker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired