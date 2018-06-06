Clive Nates: Lincoln City appoint new chairman after Bob Dorrian's departure

Lincoln finished seventh in League Two last season but lost to Exeter City in the play-off semi-finals

Lincoln City's board has elected Clive Nates to succeed Bob Dorrian as their new chairman.

South African Nates has been a director at the club since February 2016 and takes over from Dorrian, who is stepping down after eight years in the role.

The League Two side reached the play-offs in the 2017-18 season, their first year back in the Football League.

"I am honoured to be elected chairman of this fantastic club," Nates said.

"I will continue to devote much of my time and efforts towards helping us make further progress."

Roger Bates, an Imps fan of 50 years and a board member since 2011, has been elected as vice-chairman.

Lincoln finished seventh in League Two last season but lost to Exeter City in the play-off semi-finals.