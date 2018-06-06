Sam Matthews: Bristol Rovers to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder

Sam Matthews played in friendlies for Bournemouth but not a full first-team game

Bristol Rovers will sign midfielder Sam Matthews when his contract with AFC Bournemouth expires on 1 July.

Matthews, 21, failed to make a first-team appearance for the Cherries, but has experience of senior football on loan to Braintree and Eastleigh.

He scored six goals in 39 games last season on a temporary deal with Eastleigh from the Premier League side.

"Sam is a very talented young player whose progress I have monitored for a while," said manager Darrell Clarke.

"He has worked hard and learnt a great deal from his time at Bournemouth and, of course, during his loan spell at Eastleigh in the National League last season."

