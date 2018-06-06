BBC Sport - Natasha Harding keen for Jess Fishlock to play on for Wales

Striker Natasha Harding says Wales' senior players will try to convince Jess Fishlock to play on after she hinted at international retirement.

Wales' Women are currently second in qualifying Group A with three wins and two draws, two points behind England as they bid to reach the 2019 World Cup.

Only the seven group winners qualify automatically for the finals in France.

The four best-placed runners-up will contest the play-offs for one remaining place, which will comprise of a two-legged semi-final and then a final.

Wales host Bosnia in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later, knowing victories in both games would set up a group decider with England.

  From the section Wales
