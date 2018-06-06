BBC Sport - Wales v Bosnia: Coach Jayne Ludlow & captain Sophie Ingle urge supporters to unite
Ludlow & Ingle urge nation to support Wales
Wales
Head coach Jayne Ludlow and captain Sophie Ingle urge fans to support Wales in two vital Women's World Cup qualifiers.
Wales host Bosnia-Herzegovina in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later, knowing victories in both games would set up a group decider with England.
Wales are currently second in qualifying Group A, two points behind England as they bid to reach the 2019 World Cup and qualify for a major finals for the first time.
