BBC Sport - Wales v Bosnia: Coach Jayne Ludlow & captain Sophie Ingle urge supporters to unite

  • From the section Wales

Head coach Jayne Ludlow and captain Sophie Ingle urge fans to support Wales in two vital Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Wales host Bosnia-Herzegovina in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later, knowing victories in both games would set up a group decider with England.

Wales are currently second in qualifying Group A, two points behind England as they bid to reach the 2019 World Cup and qualify for a major finals for the first time.

