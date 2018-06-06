Matt Taylor: Swindon Town player-coach signs new 12-month contract

Matt Taylor is nine short of 100 career goals with his seven EFL clubs

Swindon Town player-coach Matt Taylor has signed a new 12-month contract with the League Two club.

Taylor, 36, briefly took caretaker charge in March following the departure of David Flitcroft.

But along with Neil McDonald, the former Luton, Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley utility man will remain part of manager Phil Brown's backroom team at the County Ground.

"I've had some good conversations with Phil Brown," said Taylor.

"I worked with Neil for three years at West Ham, so I know we are getting a very good coach in as assistant manager.

"If I can take some part of sessions then I will do and I'll also be available for selection on a Saturday."

Taylor, who made Swindon his seventh club when he signed from Northampton in August 2017, scored seven times and also contributed 12 assists in his first season with the Robins.