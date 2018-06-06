Neal Bishop: Mansfield Town sign experienced former Scunthorpe United midfielder

Neal Bishop has played 594 games for six clubs

Mansfield have signed ex-Scunthorpe United midfielder Neal Bishop.

The 36-year-old was released last month having spent four years at Glanford Park, where he made 160 appearances.

Mansfield, who finished eighth in League Two last season, have not revealed how long Bishop's deal is at Field Mill.

"He is a player I have admired over a number of years and we've had to work very hard to secure his signature," said manager David Flitcroft.

"He had interest from a number of League One and League Two clubs.

"He has been a vital part of the Scunthorpe United team that made the League One play-offs in the last two seasons.

"He has won the League Two title in the past and understands what is needed to be successful in League Two."

