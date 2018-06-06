International friendly: Georgia U21 1-1 Wales U21

Wales Under-21s are next in action in September's Uefa Championship qualifiers

Wales Under-21 were denied victory in the second game of their friendly double-header in Tbilisi by a late Georgia goal.

Joe Morrell looked to have given the young Dragons victory when the Bristol City midfielder was sent tumbling in the area in the 89th minute, scoring the resulting penalty himself.

But striker Giorgi Kokhreidze equalised from a cross three minutes later.

Wales had also been denied by a late Georgia score in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Robert Page's side next face Liechtenstein in a home Uefa U21 Championship qualifier on 7 September, before facing Portugal four days later.