Jonny Evans: West Brom captain close to joining Leicester

Evans made 30 appearances for West Brom last season

West Brom captain Jonny Evans is on the brink of joining Leicester City for £3.5m after terms were agreed with the Premier League side.

Foxes manager Claude Puel is a long-time admirer of the 30-year-old Northern Ireland defender.

The Frenchman has been told he will remain as boss despite speculation over his future at the end of last term.

Evans has spent three years with the Baggies but was close to leaving during the last two transfer windows.

It is understood the fee, contained in a relegation clause in former Manchester United defender Evans' contract, is payable in two instalments of £1.75m.