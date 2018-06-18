Joe Allen: Wales midfielder signs new four-year deal at Stoke City

Stoke City signed Joe Allen for £13m from Liverpool in July 2016

Wales international midfielder Joe Allen has signed a new four-year contract with Championship side Stoke.

Allen, 28, was two years into the five-year deal he signed when he joined City from Liverpool for £13m in 2016.

He spent four seasons at Anfield after signing in 2012 from Swansea City, who first tried to buy him back in 2016 and were again linked with him last summer.

"Tony Scholes made it very clear the club weren't interested in selling me," Allen told the club website.

"That stance from the club, coupled with how settled I am here, how happy I am and how much I've enjoyed it, made it pretty straightforward for me."

Carmarthen-born Allen has 42 Wales caps, including six in helping his country to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

He was named in the team of the tournament alongside fellow Welshman Aaron Ramsey.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett added: "I'm delighted. He's exactly the type of player we need because he's got Premier League quality and he's also got the mentality to handle life in the Championship in my opinion."